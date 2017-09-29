Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.83 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.12.

Shares of Baidu (BIDU) traded up 1.62% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,173 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.76 and a 200-day moving average of $193.39. Baidu has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $245.96. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,659,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,756,000 after acquiring an additional 222,300 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 506,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 72,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,051,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138,105 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

