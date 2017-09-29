Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/webster-bank-n-a-sells-531-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 9th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,035.40.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 1.00% on Friday, hitting $958.98. 781,374 shares of the stock were exchanged. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $727.54 and a one year high of $988.25. The company has a market cap of $664.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $924.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $909.94. Alphabet also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,978 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 6,399 call options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $26.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.67, for a total value of $34,804.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,858.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 13,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.15, for a total value of $12,500,665.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,692.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,680 shares of company stock valued at $39,700,363 over the last three months. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.