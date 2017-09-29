Watchstone Group PLC (WTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 162

Watchstone Group PLC (LON:WTG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 178 ($2.39) to GBX 162 ($2.18) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Watchstone Group PLC (LON:WTG) opened at 87.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 40.05 million. Watchstone Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 80.00 and a one year high of GBX 204.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.67.

About Watchstone Group PLC

Watchstone Group plc offers technology solutions to the insurance, automotive and healthcare industries. Its segments include Hubio, Healthcare (pt Health and InnoCare), and ingenie. Hubio provides integrated solutions to help organizations in the insurance and automotive sectors to build customer engagement and enable usage-based personalization.

