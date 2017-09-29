Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Receives Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $110.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $133.00 target price on Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walt Disney Company (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney Company (The) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.52.

Walt Disney Company (DIS) traded up 0.311% on Thursday, reaching $98.355. 5,217,090 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.445 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45. Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $116.10.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Company will post $5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney Company (The) news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino purchased 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,883.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,880.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $574,907,000 after buying an additional 4,885,398 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 12,331.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,300,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,661,000 after buying an additional 3,273,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,497,824,000 after buying an additional 2,131,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,644,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $280,999,000 after buying an additional 1,884,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,313,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $564,561,000 after buying an additional 1,740,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company (The) Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

