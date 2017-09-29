Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

News articles about Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Waddell & Reed Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.3866825304444 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) traded up 0.528% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.995. The stock had a trading volume of 482,820 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.568 and a beta of 2.06.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.72%.

In related news, Director Alan W. Kosloff sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $486,474.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin R. Clouse sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $118,119.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, incorporated on December 24, 1981, is a holding company. The Company is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting, and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds (the Advisors Funds), Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios (Ivy Funds VIP), InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV (the SICAV) and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts.

