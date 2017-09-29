W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 683.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 243.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE WRB) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 227,733 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.88. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57.

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. W.R. Berkley Corporation had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 7.86%. W.R. Berkley Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. W.R. Berkley Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

W.R. Berkley Corporation Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

