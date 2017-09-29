ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) CEO Mark D. Dankberg Sells 28,500 Shares

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ VSAT) traded up 0.47% during trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,086 shares. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.44 and a beta of 0.69.
ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). ViaSat had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $67.00 price target on ViaSat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 price target on ViaSat and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ViaSat from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ViaSat by 9.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ViaSat by 13.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.
About ViaSat
ViaSat, Inc is engaged in broadband technologies and services. The Company operates through three segments: satellite services, commercial networks and government systems. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband services to consumers, enterprises, commercial airlines and mobile broadband customers primarily in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.