Vesuvius Plc (VSVS) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VSVS. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vesuvius Plc in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vesuvius Plc to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 675 ($9.08) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.55) price objective (up from GBX 620 ($8.34)) on shares of Vesuvius Plc in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius Plc from GBX 700 ($9.41) to GBX 740 ($9.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 633.75 ($8.52).

Shares of Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) opened at 582.50 on Friday. Vesuvius Plc has a one year low of GBX 335.90 and a one year high of GBX 633.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 562.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 551.53. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.57 billion.

About Vesuvius Plc

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

