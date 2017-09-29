Vectren Corporation (VVC) Director Derrick Burks Buys 1,000 Shares

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) Director Derrick Burks bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) traded down 0.35% on Friday, hitting $65.77. 401,878 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.81. Vectren Corporation has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $68.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45.

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.12 million. Vectren Corporation had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vectren Corporation will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Vectren Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectren Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vectren Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 4,556.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,258,000 after buying an additional 7,417,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,808,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,461,000 after buying an additional 740,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 119.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after buying an additional 647,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 612,201 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vectren Corporation by 1,761.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after buying an additional 329,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vectren Corporation

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

