Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Validus Holdings, Ltd., through its principal operating subsidiary Validus Reinsurance, Ltd., is a global provider of short-tail lines of reinsurance including property catastrophe, property pro-rata and property per risk, marine and energy, and other specialty lines. Validus was formed in December following the significant natural catastrophes of 2005 with an experienced management team and an unencumbered capital base of approximately $one billion. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Validus Holdings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 target price on shares of Validus Holdings and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Validus Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. UBS AG dropped their target price on shares of Validus Holdings from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Validus Holdings in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) traded up 1.91% on Thursday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,836 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.65. Validus Holdings has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Validus Holdings had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $675.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Validus Holdings will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Validus Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Validus Holdings by 14.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Validus Holdings in the second quarter worth about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Validus Holdings by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Validus Holdings by 93.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Validus Holdings by 10.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Validus Holdings

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. Validus Re concentrates on first-party property and other reinsurance risks. Talbot is a specialty insurance segment operating within the Lloyd’s insurance market through Syndicate 1183.

