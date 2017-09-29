Urban Outfitters (URBN) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News headlines about Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Urban Outfitters earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the apparel retailer an impact score of 44.5668304650146 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Urban Outfitters Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of Urban Outfitters (URBN) opened at 23.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.59. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/urban-outfitters-urbn-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-13.html.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.