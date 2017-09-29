Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on URBN. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. FBR & Co dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ URBN) traded down 0.13% during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,540 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.80 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 4.92%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 66,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

