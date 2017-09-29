United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Shares Sold by Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,361 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies Corporation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 20,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 12.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 87,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Waldron LP increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 62.0% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 6,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 67.4% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE UTX) traded down 0.09% on Friday, hitting $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,241 shares. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.60. United Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS AG lifted their price objective on United Technologies Corporation to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

