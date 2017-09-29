United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.8% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,550.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,051,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,834,013,000 after buying an additional 43,351,873 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3,875,867.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,341,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,797,000 after buying an additional 4,340,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,295,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,606,905,000 after buying an additional 1,246,981 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,387,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,153,291,000 after buying an additional 1,117,802 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,140,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,058,196,000 after buying an additional 1,030,326 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE UPS) traded up 0.49% during trading on Friday, hitting $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,994 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average of $109.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The firm has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 81.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised United Parcel Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

In related news, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $394,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $2,019,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

