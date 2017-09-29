Uniper SE (UN01) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Independent Research GmbH Analysts

Independent Research GmbH set a €23.50 ($27.98) target price on Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.64) price target on Uniper SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($26.19) price target on Uniper SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €18.50 ($22.02) price target on Uniper SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($25.00) price target on Uniper SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS AG set a €18.50 ($22.02) price target on Uniper SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.73 ($24.67).

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR UN01) traded up 0.17% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,430 shares. The stock has a market cap of €8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €20.23 and its 200-day moving average is €17.19. Uniper SE has a 12 month low of €9.85 and a 12 month high of €23.18.

Uniper SE Company Profile

Uniper SE engages in the power generation and commodity trading businesses. It operates through European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates a portfolio of power plants, including fossil fuel, gas, coal, oil, combined gas and steam, hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, solar, and wind power plants; and trades in commodities, such as power, emission certificates, natural gas, LNG, coal, and freight.

