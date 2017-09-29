Unilever NV (UN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever NV were worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund purchased a new position in Unilever NV during the 1st quarter worth $42,782,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever NV by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever NV by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever NV by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever NV in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) traded up 1.13% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 594,238 shares. The firm has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $60.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Unilever NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Unilever NV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Unilever NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

