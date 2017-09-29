UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) Receives $18.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

UMH Properties (UMH) traded up 0.4055% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.5729. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,317 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $527.84 million. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -799.91%.

In related news, Director James E. Mitchell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,764 shares of company stock worth $86,998 over the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $305,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $214,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 61,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc (UMH) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, including leasing manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The Company also leases homes to residents, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc (S&F), conducts manufactured home sales in its communities.

