UBS Oconnor LLC Raises Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (MRC)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,267 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.24% of MRC Global worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 102,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE MRC) traded up 0.46% on Friday, reaching $17.51. 185,018 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.65 billion.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.82 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post $0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/ubs-oconnor-llc-raises-holdings-in-mrc-global-inc-mrc.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRC. BidaskClub raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their target price on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Sunday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.