UBS Oconnor LLC Has $26.64 Million Holdings in Expedia, Inc. (EXPE)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,826 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 138,216 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.12% of Expedia worth $26,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 965,266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $121,788,000 after purchasing an additional 339,186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Expedia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,958 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia news, EVP Mark D. Okerstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Victor Kaufman sold 35,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $5,314,425.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,031,902.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,826 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,010. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ EXPE) traded up 1.12% during trading on Friday, hitting $144.44. 599,516 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.84. Expedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The online travel company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Expedia had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Expedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia, Inc. will post $5.00 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Expedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Expedia in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Expedia in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Expedia in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Expedia in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.26.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

