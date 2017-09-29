U.S. Bancorp (USB) is Daily Journal Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Daily Journal Corp held its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 4.8% of Daily Journal Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Daily Journal Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,509,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,995,000 after purchasing an additional 903,504 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 52.5% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,571,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,126 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,507,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,202 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,985,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,968,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,887,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,719 shares. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Instinet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

