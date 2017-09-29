Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct seller of premium, innovative products across multiple brands and categories through an independent sales force. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through its Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Nuvo and Swissgarde brands. “

TUP has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.33.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) traded up 0.96% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.82. 382,359 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. Tupperware Brands Corporation has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $74.36.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Tupperware Brands Corporation had a return on equity of 102.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $572.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Corporation will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

In other Tupperware Brands Corporation news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $141,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,395.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $379,400. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 146.1% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 9.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

