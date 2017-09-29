Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Raises Holdings in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49,077 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Textron worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Textron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth $210,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron Inc. alerts:

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) traded up 0.159% on Friday, reaching $53.665. The company had a trading volume of 195,174 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.406 and a beta of 1.56. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.78.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Textron had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/tudor-investment-corp-et-al-raises-holdings-in-textron-inc-txt.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment is engaged in general aviation.

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.