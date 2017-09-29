Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $9.48 Million in WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc (WFBI) Stock

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:WFBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 274,471 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 2.10% of WashingtonFirst Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WashingtonFirst Bankshares by 41.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in WashingtonFirst Bankshares by 1,194.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 91,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 84,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WashingtonFirst Bankshares by 21.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 55,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WashingtonFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in WashingtonFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In other WashingtonFirst Bankshares news, CFO Matthew R. Johnson sold 2,503 shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $83,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc (WFBI) traded down 0.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. 25,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. WashingtonFirst Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $468.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. WashingtonFirst Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFBI. BidaskClub cut shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WashingtonFirst Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

WashingtonFirst Bankshares Company Profile

WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, WashingtonFirst Bank (the Bank), operates banking offices throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The Company’s segments include Commercial Bank, Mortgage Bank, Wealth Management and Other. In addition, the Company provides wealth management services through its subsidiary, 1st Portfolio, Inc (Wealth Advisors), located in Fairfax, Virginia, and mortgage banking services through the Bank’s subsidiary, WashingtonFirst Mortgage Corporation, which operates in two locations: Fairfax, Virginia and Rockville, Maryland.

