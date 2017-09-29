Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $24.10 Million in Caesars Acquisition Company (CACQ) Stock

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Caesars Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:CACQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,000. Caesars Acquisition accounts for about 0.7% of Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.91% of Caesars Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Acquisition by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Caesars Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Caesars Acquisition by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Acquisition Company (CACQ) traded up 0.24% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,670 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. Caesars Acquisition Company has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th.

About Caesars Acquisition

Caesars Acquisition Company (CAC) owns voting membership units of Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP LLC), a joint venture between CAC and subsidiaries of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CEC or Caesars Entertainment). CAC serves as CGP LLC’s managing member and sole holder of its outstanding voting units.

