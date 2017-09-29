TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TriState Capital Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TriState Capital Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of TriState Capital Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ TSC) remained flat at $22.90 during trading on Thursday. 128,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $656.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.30. TriState Capital Holdings has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. TriState Capital Holdings had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.80%. Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Fetterolf bought 1,560 shares of TriState Capital Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,602.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,838.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,250 shares of TriState Capital Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,947.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,514.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings during the second quarter worth about $568,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings during the second quarter worth about $2,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings by 5.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 76,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital Holdings

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management.

