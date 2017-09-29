TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) Receives $28.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSC. ValuEngine raised TriState Capital Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised TriState Capital Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TriState Capital Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TriState Capital Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In related news, insider Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $70,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,514.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,838.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TriState Capital Holdings by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in TriState Capital Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ TSC) traded up 1.31% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,150 shares. The company has a market cap of $665.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. TriState Capital Holdings has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $26.30.

TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. TriState Capital Holdings had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Holdings Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management.

