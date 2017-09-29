Comerica Bank continued to hold its position in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,090 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of Trinity Place Holdings worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trinity Place Holdings in the second quarter worth about $162,000.

Get Trinity Place Holdings Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) Stake Held by Comerica Bank” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/trinity-place-holdings-inc-tphs-stake-held-by-comerica-bank.html.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Place Holdings from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Trinity Place Holdings news, insider Mfp Partners Lp bought 18,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $125,521.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 47,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $341,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS TPHS) opened at 7.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $10.13. The company’s market cap is $223.89 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.