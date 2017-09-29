Tremor Video (TLRA) vs. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tremor Video (NYSE: TLRA) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Tremor Video has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leju Holdings Limited has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tremor Video and Leju Holdings Limited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor Video 0 1 2 0 2.67 Leju Holdings Limited 1 0 0 0 1.00

Tremor Video currently has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 2.87%. Leju Holdings Limited has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Leju Holdings Limited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leju Holdings Limited is more favorable than Tremor Video.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tremor Video and Leju Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor Video N/A N/A N/A ($0.27) -14.85 Leju Holdings Limited $449.20 million 0.71 -$91.60 million ($0.91) -1.88

Tremor Video has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Leju Holdings Limited. Tremor Video is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leju Holdings Limited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor Video and Leju Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor Video -7.11% -16.72% -8.96% Leju Holdings Limited -27.57% -31.88% -22.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Tremor Video shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Leju Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor Video shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tremor Video beats Leju Holdings Limited on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor Video

Trulia, Inc. is a real estate search engine company. The Company’s marketplace, delivered through the web and mobile applications, gives consumers tools to research homes and neighborhoods and enables real estate professionals to market their listings and attract new clients. The Company also offers a suite of free and subscription products that provide real estate professionals with access to transaction-ready consumers and help them to grow and manage their online presence. For the year ended December 31, 2013, the Company had 38.8 million monthly unique visitors. As at December 31, 2013, the Company had more than 437,000 active real estate professionals in its Trulia marketplace and 157,000 active real estate professionals using its Market Leader software and services. Approximately 59,700 of these real estate professionals were paying subscribers (assuming 20% overlap between Trulia subscribers and Marker Leader’s premium subscribers).

About Leju Holdings Limited

Leju Holdings Limited is an online to offline (O2O), real estate services provider in China. The Company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites covering over 260 cities and various mobile applications. The Company integrates its online platform with offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to its own Websites, the Company operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA). Its O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events and pre-sale customer support. It sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing Websites, which are operated by the Company.

