Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Travelport Worldwide Limited earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3270768634188 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Travelport Worldwide Limited alerts:

Shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 174,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Travelport Worldwide Limited has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.27 million. Travelport Worldwide Limited had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelport Worldwide Limited will post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Travelport Worldwide Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

WARNING: “Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/travelport-worldwide-limited-tvpt-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Travelport Worldwide Limited

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelport Worldwide Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelport Worldwide Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.