Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited during the first quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide Limited during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide Limited during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide Limited during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,452 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Travelport Worldwide Limited has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.26. Travelport Worldwide Limited had a negative return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide Limited will post $1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Travelport Worldwide Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Travelport Worldwide Limited Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

