TransUnion (TRU) Stake Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 103.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,422 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of TransUnion worth $17,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 25.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,273,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,032,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,339,000 after acquiring an additional 412,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6,627.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,621 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 20.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,987,000 after acquiring an additional 438,417 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,344,000 after acquiring an additional 110,181 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,734,177 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $626,278,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 902 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $40,977.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,666.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,108,060 shares of company stock worth $643,354,118. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

TransUnion (NYSE TRU) opened at 47.67 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TransUnion (TRU) Stake Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/transunion-tru-stake-raised-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.