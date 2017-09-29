Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,012,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925,100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of Transocean worth $16,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Transocean by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,340 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE RIG) traded up 1.23% on Friday, hitting $10.72. 8,697,602 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.19 billion. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIG. Jefferies Group LLC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. R. F. Lafferty set a $15.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,524.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

