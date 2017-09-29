Traders Sell Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) on Strength (STZ)

Investors sold shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $44.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.95 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Constellation Brands had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. Constellation Brands traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $199.45

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.80 and its 200-day moving average is $183.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post $8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $391,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William F. Hackett sold 12,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $2,465,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,118 shares of company stock worth $21,052,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

