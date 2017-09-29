Traders Buy Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on weakness during trading on Friday. $198.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $118.53 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Chevron Corporation had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Chevron Corporation traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $117.50

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group AG set a $105.00 price objective on Chevron Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on Chevron Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $130.00 price target on Chevron Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $222.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $248,262.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

