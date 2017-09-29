Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

TOWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tower International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Tower International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower International in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tower International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Tower International Inc. alerts:

Shares of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,825 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $560.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.65. Tower International has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.87 million. Tower International had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower International will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/tower-international-inc-towr-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-buy.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tower International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Tower International by 93.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tower International by 32.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tower International by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Tower International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc is a global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s product portfolio includes body-structure stampings, frame and other chassis structures, and welded assemblies for small and large cars, crossovers, pickups and sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.