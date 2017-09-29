Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
TOWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tower International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Tower International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower International in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tower International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Shares of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,825 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $560.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.65. Tower International has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $30.50.
Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.87 million. Tower International had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower International will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tower International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Tower International by 93.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tower International by 32.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tower International by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Tower International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
About Tower International
Tower International, Inc is a global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s product portfolio includes body-structure stampings, frame and other chassis structures, and welded assemblies for small and large cars, crossovers, pickups and sport utility vehicles (SUVs).
