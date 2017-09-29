Tilly Levine Sells 67,751 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 67,751 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $782,524.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tilly Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Tilly Levine sold 192,249 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $2,214,708.48.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $232,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $210,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (TLYS) opened at 11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.29.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

