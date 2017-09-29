Tiger Global Management LLC Has $115.78 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 580,832 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 1.0% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Restaurant Brands International worth $115,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) traded down 0.03% on Friday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,425 shares. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.31.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Restaurant Brands International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Cil sold 60,832 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $3,893,856.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS AG raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through two segments: Tim Hortons (TH) and Burger King (BK). Tim Hortons restaurants are quick service restaurants with a menu that includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps and soups, among others.

