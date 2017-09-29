TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 137,729 Shares of Allergan PLC. (AGN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,026,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,729 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Allergan PLC. worth $735,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan PLC. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Allergan PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-137729-shares-of-allergan-plc-agn.html.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) opened at 204.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average is $236.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.18. Allergan PLC. has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $256.80.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. Allergan PLC. had a net margin of 79.17% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allergan PLC. will post $16.22 EPS for the current year.

Allergan PLC. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Allergan PLC. Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan PLC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan PLC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.