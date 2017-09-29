Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $2.81 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107,410 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,288,000 after acquiring an additional 327,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14,241.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,125 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) opened at 42.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.16. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

