Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1,099.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.08% of Silgan Holdings worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silgan Holdings by 102.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,792,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silgan Holdings by 107.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,637,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Silgan Holdings by 106.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,608,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,104,000 after purchasing an additional 830,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Silgan Holdings by 110.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,182,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 621,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Silgan Holdings by 96.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,164,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 571,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Silgan Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan Holdings in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Silgan Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) opened at 29.22 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Silgan Holdings had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Silgan Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $323,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $597,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan Holdings

Silgan Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products.

