Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 100 Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Corp were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 49.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,354,000 after acquiring an additional 83,501 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WYN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $31,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) opened at 105.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a return on equity of 91.17% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Worldwide Corp will post $6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Wyndham Worldwide Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

