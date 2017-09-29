Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Theravance Biopharma earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9112643211318 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ TBPH) traded down 1.30% on Friday, reaching $34.23. 122,353 shares of the company traded hands. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.84 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29.

Get Theravance Biopharma Inc. alerts:

TBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/theravance-biopharma-tbph-earning-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

In other news, CEO Rick E. Winningham purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,226,236.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $451,395.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,241.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $494,300. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines for patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting.

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.