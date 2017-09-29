The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) opened at 27.20 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $27.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $29.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Descartes Systems Group Inc (Descartes) is a Canada-based global provider of federated network and global logistics technology solutions that help its customers make and receive shipments and manage related resources. Its network-based solutions, which primarily consist of services and software, connect people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange (bookings, bills of lading, status messages); regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management, and warehouse operations.

