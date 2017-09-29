The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Position Lowered by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab Corporation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) remained flat at $43.63 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,325 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. The Charles Schwab Corporation also saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,534 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 774% compared to the average daily volume of 748 put options.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The Charles Schwab Corporation had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 75,244 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $3,309,231.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 10,536 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $454,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,005,884 shares of company stock valued at $43,286,361 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Position Lowered by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/the-charles-schwab-corporation-schw-position-lowered-by-first-allied-advisory-services-inc.html.

About The Charles Schwab Corporation

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.