Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp (TLOG) vs. Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) Head to Head Contrast

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ: GNMX) and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:TLOG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$37.80 million ($1.02) -1.25 Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp N/A N/A -$21.14 million ($1.76) -0.02

Aevi Genomic Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aevi Genomic Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 234.65%. Given Aevi Genomic Medicine’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aevi Genomic Medicine is more favorable than Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -125.94% -106.93% Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp N/A N/A -73.81%

Summary

Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp beats Aevi Genomic Medicine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohns disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corp

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s segment is the identification and development of novel small molecule therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The Company has approximately two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. SHAPE is the Company’s histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that it is developing for topical use for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The Company is also exploring studying SHAPE in alopecia areata, an autoimmune skin disease. SHAPE has been granted the United States orphan drug designation for CTCL. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases (SMAC)-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

