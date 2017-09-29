Tesco PLC’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) in a report issued on Monday morning. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 225 ($3.03) price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tesco PLC from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 189 ($2.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 193.07 ($2.60).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON TSCO) opened at 186.75 on Monday. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 165.35 and a 52-week high of GBX 219.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.65. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 15.23 billion.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

