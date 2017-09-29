TerraForm Global, Inc. (GLBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TerraForm Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TerraForm Global, Inc. is a diversified renewable energy company. It owns and operates clean energy projects consists of solar, wind and hydro-electric generation assets. The Company’s project resides primarily in China, Brazil, India, South Africa, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Peru, Uruguay, Malaysia and Thailand. TerraForm Global, Inc. is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

GLBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TerraForm Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TerraForm Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of TerraForm Global (NASDAQ GLBL) remained flat at $4.75 on Thursday. 417,502 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $536.61 million. TerraForm Global has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

TerraForm Global (NASDAQ:GLBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.33 million. TerraForm Global had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TerraForm Global will post ($0.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Global in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TerraForm Global by 122.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TerraForm Global by 101.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TerraForm Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 43,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TerraForm Global by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TerraForm Global Company Profile

TerraForm Global, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a diversified renewable energy company that owns contracted solar and wind power plants. The Company operates through two segments: Solar Energy and Wind Energy. The segments include the Company’s entire portfolio of power plants. The Company’s portfolio consisted of solar and wind power plants located in Brazil, China, India, Malaysia, South Africa, Thailand and Uruguay with an aggregate net capacity of 916.4 megawatts (MW) as of October 31, 2016.

