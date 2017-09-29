Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $8,216,000 Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $38,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $71,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $135,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,748 shares of company stock worth $1,211,734 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) traded up 0.83% on Friday, hitting $18.22. 32,949 shares of the stock were exchanged. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company’s market cap is $671.72 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 206.33% and a negative return on equity of 84.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.49) EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

