Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $2,881,000 Position in Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Tekla Capital Management LLC held its position in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 3.20% of Affimed N.V. worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Affimed N.V. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Affimed N.V. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 506,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed N.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Affimed N.V. by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,413,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,852 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) traded up 1.190% on Friday, reaching $2.125. 263,197 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $93.37 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. Affimed N.V. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Affimed N.V. had a negative net margin of 978.31% and a negative return on equity of 73.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Affimed N.V. will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Affimed N.V. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Affimed N.V. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Affimed N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affimed N.V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Affimed N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. The Company’s product candidates are developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells.

