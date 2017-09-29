Tekla Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Natera, Inc. (NTRA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 396,600 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Natera worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Natera by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ NTRA) traded down 0.580% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.845. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,056 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company’s market capitalization is $683.65 million. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Natera had a negative return on equity of 137.46% and a negative net margin of 62.64%. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post ($2.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 533,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,686,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

